3000W AC/DC meets SEMI F47 suitable for Semiconductor equipment and Industrial applications

New from Cosel the FETA3000BA 3000W AC/DC enclosed power supply is available from Components Bureau, this new addition to the FETA series is designed with Cosels advanced built in digital microprocessor technology. Safety approved to UL62368-1, C-UL (CSA62368-1), EN62368-1.

The new FETA3000BA includes active current sharing, making it simple to parallel up to 10 units for extra power or redundancy, without adding any other external components. The FETS3000BA series integrates a very sophisticated voltage and current balance control. This simplifies system integrators tasks when connecting units in parallel or series. It offers an efficiency level of 93% as it includes an active filter and uses a phase shift.

Designed for integrated industrial applications in 1U height, the FETA3000BA measures 102 x 41 x 340mm [4.02 x 1.61 x 13.39 inches] (WxHxD) and weighs 2.3kg max.

The FETA3000BA is suitable for a wide range of applications including measurement and analysis equipment, machine tools, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The unit complies with the RoHS directive and is CE marked in accordance with the Low Voltage Directive.

The FETA3000BA has an input voltage range of 170 to 264VAC, the FETA3000BA-48 has an output voltage of 48VDC, adjustable from 38.40 to 52.80VDC using the built-in potentiometer, or 15.00 to 52.80VDC when using the trimming function available at the rear connector. The nominal output current is 62A and efficiency is up to 93% at 230VAC input.

The FETA3000BA reduces energy consumption due to its advanced digital control that switches parameters to optimise efficiency. The new series complies with the semiconductor standard SEMI F47 (requires semiconductor processing equipment tolerates voltage sags on their AC power line).

The FETA3000BA series comes with a thermo-regulated fan where the speed adjusts the cooling for specific environments. It offers a wide operating temperature range of -10°C ~ 70°C, 20 – 90%RH (Non condensing), and up to 3,000m (10,000 feet) max altitude.

For higher power requirements Cosel offer 2 models in the FETA7000 series.

Click here for more details on the FETA3000BA please contact Components Bureau