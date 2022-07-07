3.5” TFT LCD display offers a brightness of 1000cd/m²

Display Technology are pleased to add the new 3.5” TFT LCD display from Disea, ZW-T035SGV-05 to their portfolio.

Disea have been established since 2011, initially based in Shenzhen, China, where they specialise in R & D and manufacturing of small TFT LCD displays, sizes ranging from 3.5” to 15.6”.

The ZW-T035SGV-05 with dimensions of 76.74 x 63.74 x 3.2mm, offers a brightness of 1000cd/m². The first 3.5” Display Technology has offered, it has a brightness of 1000cd/m².

The small TFT LCD display has a resolution of 640×480 VGA and a wide viewing angle of 85°/85°/85°/85°, so it can easily be viewed from all angles. It also has a wide operating temperature of -20 to +70° C making it suitable for demanding applications such as medical equipment and test and measurement devices.

Click here to find out more about the ZW-T035SGV-05

For more information about Display Technology, please visit the website at: www.displaytechnology.co.uk.