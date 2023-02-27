3.5-inch SubCompact SBC delivers enhanced performance for machine vision applications

Embedded systems and display solutions provider Review Display Systems (RDS) has announced the availability of a new 3.5-inch SubCompact single board computer (SBC) from AAEON, a leading manufacturer of advanced industrial and embedded computing platforms.

The AAEON GENE-ADP6 uses the latest 12th Generation Intel Core i7, i5, i3 and Celeron SoC processors featuring hybrid platform processor architectures with up to 12 cores and 16 threads, and delivers CPU performance enhancements of up to 15 per cent over previous generations of embedded processors. The powerful yet compact board also features up to 64GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM, dual-channel 18/24-bit LVDS and 2.5GbE ethernet ports.

The 3.5-inch SubCompact GENE-ADP6 is AAEON’s first implementation of 64GB system memory using two dual-channel DDR5 SODIMMs. The upgrade from DDR4 to DDR5 provides up to 50 per cent faster data transfer speeds and a new, more efficient power management structure. The GENE-ADP6 supports M.2 3052/3042 and M.2 2230 modules, enabling 5G and Wi-Fi for enhanced connectivity. On board features and I/O includes three USB 3.2 slots, four USB 2.0 slots, and a display interface for four independent displays supported by Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

Peter Marchant, embedded business manager, RDS explained: “The combination of 12th Generation processing capability, 64GByte system memory, scalable expansion support and integrated on-board graphics of the GENE-ADP6 enables the 3.5-inch SubCompact SBC to provide a high-performance computing platform that is ideal for machine vision, digital signage, factory automation, AI processing and IoT applications.”

Along with an improvement in CPU power, the GENE-ADP6 has a greater AI capability, with Intel’s Deep Learning Boost AI accelerator providing enhanced inferencing potential to make the GENE-ADP6 perfect for 5G and AI edge computing applications.

The 3.5-inch SubCompact board features mechanical outline dimensions of just 146mm (l) x 101.7mm (w). The GENE-ADP6 supports an operating temperature range of 0°C to 60°C and a operates from a wide DC voltage range of +9V to +36V.

Review Display Systems supports and supplies an extensive range of embedded computing solutions from AAEON offering extended product lifecycles and industrial specification components. Review Display Systems can provide a comprehensive design, development, and manufacturing service including the development of custom BIOS configurations, operating systems, peripheral components, and interconnect solutions.

The new AAEON GENE-ADP6 3.5-inch SubCompact single board computer is now available from Review Display Systems.