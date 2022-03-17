3.5” embedded board offers 4/5 wire touch screen interface

The AECX-IMX6 3.5” embedded board from Litemax is suitable for touchscreen devices. Litemax based in Taiwan are leading manufacturers of advanced industrial displays and embedded solutions.

The AECX-IMX6 processor works on the Freescale i.MX 6 Cortex-A9 Dual Lite 1.0GHz and the 3.5” board offers a system memory of 1GB DDR3 onboard. The standard operating temperature for the board is 0°C ~ 60°C and there are options for a wide operating temperature up to -40°C ~ 70°C.

The display interface supports HDMI, TTL (18-bit), LVDS (Dual Channel 18/24-bit).

The other I/O are 1 Mini-PCIe, 2 micro SD and 1 SIM Card expansion slots. 2 COM, 3 USB 2.0 Host and 1 USB 2.0 OTG and Gigabit LAN.

The 3.5” embedded board AECX-IMX6 is ideal for test and measurement applications.

