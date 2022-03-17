3.5” embedded board offers 4/5 wire touch screen interface

13 hours ago Display Solutions, Displays, News 92 Views

The AECX-IMX6 3.5” embedded board from Litemax is suitable for touchscreen devices. Litemax based in Taiwan are leading manufacturers of advanced industrial displays and embedded solutions.

The AECX-IMX6 processor works on the Freescale i.MX 6 Cortex-A9 Dual Lite 1.0GHz and the 3.5” board offers a system memory of 1GB DDR3 onboard. The standard operating temperature for the board is 0°C ~ 60°C and there are options for a wide operating temperature up to -40°C ~ 70°C.

The display interface supports HDMI, TTL (18-bit), LVDS (Dual Channel 18/24-bit).

The other I/O are 1 Mini-PCIe, 2 micro SD and 1 SIM Card expansion slots. 2 COM, 3 USB 2.0 Host and 1 USB 2.0 OTG and Gigabit LAN.

The 3.5” embedded board AECX-IMX6 is ideal for test and measurement applications.

www.displaytechnology.co.uk.

Check Also

NXP powers Compal’s new integrated small cell solution to address 5G network densification

NXP Semiconductors’ Layerscape and Layerscape Access family of processors have been chosen by Compal Electronics, one …

© Copyright 2022, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom