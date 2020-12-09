260W AC-DC open frame baseplate cooled power supply suitable for extreme environments

Components Bureau part of the Fortec Group based in Cambridgeshire are pleased to offer Cincons new CFM260S series. The new series offers a high efficiency of up to 93.5% and a very wide temperature range of -30°C to +80°C, which covers most of the extreme environments for industrial applications.

The new AC/DC open frame power supply that provides 260W (220W with Natural Convection) of regulated power in an 2×4 inches (50.8×101.6mm) dimension and a low profile of 1.4 inch (36.6 mm).

With universal input of 85~264Vac, it comes in 4 outputs of 12, 24, 36 and 48VDC and has additional baseplate-cooling option that offers improved derating and full 260W usage.

The CFM260S series can be used at a high altitude up to 5000m max and features a low no load input power consumption less than 0.2W.

Comes with complete protection output over-voltage and continuous short circuit protection and over temperature protection. It has safety approvals for IEC/UL/EN 62368-1 and meets IEC/EN60335-1 for household appliances.

For more information on the CFM260S series click here

For more information contact Components Bureau