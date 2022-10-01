24V Nonstop Power – DC UPS with integrated LiFePO4 high-performance battery

Power failures? Brownouts? Flicker? The intelligent DC emergency power supply UPSI-2412DP3 from Bicker Elektronik, Donauwoerth/Germany, reliably protects safety-relevant 24VDC applications against system failure and data loss. For buffering of the 24VDC supply voltage, Bicker Elektronik relies on the particularly safe and durable LiFePO4 battery technology. The compact DC UPS in a robust DIN rail housing is ideally suited for many years of use in control cabinet applications and decentralized solutions for protecting embedded IPCs, controllers, motors, sensors, measurement, control and safety technology, etc.

LiFePO4 Lithium Iron Phosphate – Safe, durable and powerful

The integrated LiFePO4 battery pack impresses in safety-relevant applications with a particularly stable battery chemistry, a long service life of at least 10 years and up to 5000 full cycles. The use of lithium iron phosphate cells makes thermal runaway almost impossible. The specially developed battery management system (BMS) with cell balancing ensures balanced and even charging of all cells so that the full capacity of the battery pack can be used over the long term. The UPSI-2412DP3 thus ensures maximum reliability and safety for demanding applications in the areas of Industry 4.0, automation, robotics, medical and laboratory technology, renewable energies, process technology, infrastructure, safety, vision and inspection.

Low total cost of ownership (TCO) compared to lead-acid batteries

In contrast to the supposedly cheaper lead-acid batteries, high-quality lithium iron phosphate cells have a service life and cycle stability that is approx. 15-20 times longer. In addition, with the LiFePO4 battery pack, 100% of the full nominal capacity can be used permanently. Lead-acid batteries also have significant limitations in terms of depth of discharge and number of cycles. When calculating the TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) over the entire period of use of at least 10 years, there is a clear cost advantage compared to lead-acid batteries, especially since there is no effort for maintenance and battery replacement with LiFePO4 during this period.

Intelligent input current detection

On the input side, the implemented PowerSharing function of the UPSI-2412DP3 ensures that the upstream AC/DC power supply does not have to be oversized, but that the input power is kept constant and distributed accordingly to the load and LiFePO4 battery charger. With a low load at the output, more energy flows into the charger and vice versa. The maximum charging current is 4.5A.

24VDC emergency power supply with regulated output voltage

In normal operation, the UPSI-2412DP3 forwards the input voltage directly to the output, charges the integrated LiFePO4 battery pack in parallel and monitors all relevant parameters, currents and voltages. In the event of voltage dips or a power failure, a MOSFET disconnects the input within a few microseconds and the connected load is supplied with power from the energy storage without interruption. In backup mode, the UPSI-2412DP3 provides a constantly regulated DC output voltage.

Battery start function

For mobile applications, the UPSI-2412DP3 offers the option of starting the supplied application directly from the integrated and powerful LiFePO4 battery, without a mains voltage supply being available or connected. The maximum load current for battery start is 7A.

Plug&Play for quick and easy installation

The UPSI-2412DP3 has an integrated USB interface for connection to an IPC system and is recognized directly as a UPS by the operating system – without additional driver or software installation.

Software ‘UPSGen2 Configuration’ – Extended functionality and real-time monitoring

The free available software ‘UPS Gen2 Configuration’ is for setting and parameterizing the DC UPS system and for real-time monitoring. The UPS and battery status displays include all relevant voltages, currents as well as battery temperature, state of charge (SOC), run times and cycles. The parameters that can be preset include the load sensor (mA), shutdown delay, maximum backup time, minimum charge capacity before system start, timer function and restart delay. Autonomous operation is then possible with the set values.

Timer function for controlled system shutdown according to time specification

The new parameter “Shut Down OS in” can also be used to set the time before the computer system is shut down and switched off in the event of a power failure. This means that, in addition to your own operating system settings via the state of charge of the energy storage (“Shut Down OS at SOC”), you can now also define a specific time specification for controlled shutdown in UPS backup mode.

Minimum load detection

In the ‘UPSGen2 Configuration’ software, the minimum output current to the DC load in UPS battery operation can be set and monitored via the load sensor. If the load at the output of the UPSI-2412DP3 falls below this limit value, the integrated LiFePO4 battery is automatically disconnected from the charging and control unit after 10 seconds, so that no unnecessary and creeping discharge can take place. In addition, the UPSI-2412DP3 can also be switched off in a defined manner using the minimum load detection.

Potential-free relay contact for PowerFail

The functionality and behavior of the 2-pin relay connection in the event of a power failure can be defined using the ‘UPSGen2 Configuration’ software: ‘Normally Open’, ‘Normally Closed’ or ‘Shutdown Pulse’. When the relay is closed, the resistance between the two pins is ⁓ 0 ohms, otherwise the contacts are ‘open load’.

Shutdown & Reboot function for IPC systems

In the event of a ‘PowerFail’, the UPSI-2412DP3 signals the failure of the supply voltage via the integrated interface, so that a controlled shutdown of the computer system is initiated and valuable data is saved. After the supply voltage returns, the integrated reboot function automatically restarts the supplied industrial PC without the need for complex on-site intervention, e.g. in the case of completely self-sufficient computer systems in inaccessible locations.

Quality, safety and reliability – Made in Germany

With its own development and battery production, Bicker Elektronik guarantees the highest quality and safety for all DC UPS products and energy storage devices. System developers also benefit from personal design-in advice and first-class service and support from the power supply specialists at Bicker Elektronik. On request, the development engineers can implement customer-specific special solutions and also offer extensive laboratory and measurement services for complete customer systems.

All product features of the UPSI-2412DP3 at a glance

Powerful 24V DC UPS (DIN rail version)

Integrated LiFePO4 high-performance battery

Up to 5,000 full cycles

Capacity 64Wh

Intelligent input current detection

Regulated output voltage in battery mode

Minimum load detection

Power fail timer function

Relay contact for power fail

Shutdown & Reboot function for IPC systems

Charge level indicator

Battery start function

Shutdown by external signal

USB & RS232 interfaces

Plug & Play – Immediately recognized as a UPS by the operating system

Extended functionality with ‘UPSGen2 Configuration’ software included

Direct link to UPSI-2412DP3:

https://www.bicker.de/en/upsi-2412dp3