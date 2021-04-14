24V input DC-DC step-down (buck) converters deliver 750W in a 1/16th brick footprint

TDK Corporation (TSE 6762) announces the introduction of the 750W rated TDK-Lambda i7A series of non-isolated buck DC-DC converters, packaged in the industry-standard 1/16th brick footprint.

The output voltage of these 24V nominal input step-down converters can be adjusted from 3.3V to 18V with a maximum current of 45A.

The i7A models can be used to derive additional high-power outputs from a 24Vdc power supply, at a lower cost and higher efficiency than isolated DC-DC converters. These very compact products are suited for use in robotics, drones, medical, industrial, test, measurement and portable battery-powered equipment.

Efficiencies of up to 98.5% dramatically minimise internal losses and allow the i7A to operate in ambient temperatures of -40°C to +125°C, even with low airflow conditions. The i7A’s design provides a low output ripple and excellent response to dynamic loads. Minimal external components are required, compared to discrete solutions, saving cost and printed circuit board space.

A choice of three mechanical configurations is available, measuring just 34mm wide and 36.8mm in length. The 11.5mm high open-frame model is suitable for applications requiring a low profile. The baseplate version can be conduction-cooled to a cold plate and is 12.7mm high. Models with an integral heatsink, which are for convection or forced air cooling, are 24.9mm high.

The i7A standard features include output voltage adjustment, + remote sense, remote on-off (positive or negative logic available), input under-voltage, over-current and over-temperature protection. Evaluation boards are available.

All models have safety certification to the IEC/UL/CSA/EN 62368-1 standards, with CE marking to the Low Voltage and RoHS Directives.

For more information about the full range of TDK-Lambda’s 45A rated i7A DC-DC converters, please call TDK-Lambda directly on +44 (0)1271 856600 or visit the website at: www.emea.lambda.tdk.com/i7a