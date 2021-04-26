21st century high power switching on PCB

17 hours ago News, PCBs 57 Views

High voltage and high current handling is no longer a domain of industrial processes – domestic wall boxes, charging cables, inverters or solar grid technology are a 21st century reality that require groundbreakingly efficient, reliable safe switching technologies.

Hosted by Vogel Communications / Elektronik Praxis and Panasonic Industry and scheduled on 10th of June as hybrid live event at the recently opened Panasonic Campus Munich, you are invited to take part in a dedicated expert deep-dive with specialist speakers spotlighting the topic from different and exciting perspectives.

Hear some of the most progressive leaders talk about the latest insights on design and simulation of high currents, connector solutions and of course  latest relay technology for handling high power directly on the PCB.

Amongst those, for instance, Panagiotis Venardos from Panasonic Industry will focus on commercial and technical deliberations of printed electromechanical relays for nowadays applications, referring to the control and safety of high currents on PCB – rounded off with a high load switching laboratory test to demonstrate new relay technologies for 21st century applications.

Don’t miss this expert get-together and intense exchange of latest know-how on high power switching on the PCB.
Register for the hybrid symposium now:

https://www.highpower-on-pcb.eu/

Check Also

Silicon Motion Announces Merchant SD Express Controller Solution

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for …

© Copyright 2021, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom