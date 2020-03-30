20W Brick DC-DC Converter designed for Railways offers input range from 8.5V – 160V

Components Bureau are pleased to announce the new DC/DC converters AER20-W and AER20-DW from AUTRONIC.

The compact 20 W power supply is designed for harsh applications and suitable for the railway with an input range of 18:1. The new edition of the AER series are galvanically isolated DC-DC converters with 20 W power in a sealed housing. The 2″x1″ bricks have been specifically designed as reliable solutions for applications such as railway systems, battery powered equipment, measuring instruments, displays and many other applications with harsh requirements.

The unique key feature is the input range from 8.5 V up to 160 V in a single device. This allows the nominal input range of 12…110 V including tolerances (-30 % and + 45 %) to be covered with only one device and facilitates the design-in of the power supply. The AER20-W offers high efficiency up to 88 % with the option of heat sink, ensuring even better heat dissipation for higher thermal requirements. The small power supplies are designed for use in the temperature range from -40°C to 85°C (case up to 105°C). With natural convection, the converter can be operated up to 67 °C without derating. The voltage converters have many protective functions integrated, such as protection against overcurrent, overvoltage and the DC/DC converters are also short-circuit-proof and have a low no-load current consumption. The power supply can be controlled via remote ON/OFF. Further features are a high I/O isolation with 3000 Vac with reinforced isolation. The AER-20W meets the environmental requirements of shock/vibration according to EN 61373 category 1 class B, dry and wet heat according to EN 60068-2-1, 2, 30 and the EMC standard EN 50121-3-2 for rail vehicles(with external filtering components), as well as the railway standard EN 50155. Fire tests according to EN45545-2 have been performed successfully. Versions for the nominal railway voltages of 24…110 are available. In addition, the converter can be used for 12 V applications, as the converter can be operated up to 8.5 V permanently. The con-verters have an accurate output voltage regulation of <1%. For the version with dual output the voltage balance is ± 1.0%. The single output versions are available with voltages of 5V, 12V and 15V. Versions with dual out-put are also available, with output voltages of ±12V, ±15V and ±24V. The output voltages of the single output version can be trimmed with -20 % and +15 %.

Click here for more information about AER20-W or contact Components Bureau