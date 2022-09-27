20Gbps ReDrivers from Diodes Incorporated combine impressive signal integrity capabilities with low power operation

Diodes Incorporated has announced further additions to its extensive range of programmable multi-channel linear ReDrivers, releasing three new 20Gbps devices with 1.8V voltage ratings addressing fast growing USB4 Gen3, Thunderbolt 4.0 and DisplayPort 2.0 standards. The DIODES ReDrivers PI2DPX2020, PI2DPX2023, and PI2DPX2063 are targeted at use in laptops, desktop PCs, workstations, active cables, monitors and docking applications. Their low power consumption and compact, low-profile packaging also makes them highly optimized for tablets and notebook computers.

Each of the new linear ReDrivers allows flexible adjustment of signal integrity parameters, such as equalizer and flat gain, through the various settings available. This mitigates channel loss and extends reach. These devices are transparent to channel link training. In addition, they exhibit ultra-low latency figures (<300ps).

The PI2DPX2020 supports different operational modes for maximum design-in flexibility. These are 20Gbps/40Gbps USB4 Gen3 (x1/x2), 20.625Gbps/41.25Gbps Thunderbolt 4.0 (x1/x2), 10Gbps/20Gbps USB4 Gen 2 (x1/x2), 20Gbps USB4 Gen2/2 lanes of DisplayPort 2.0 and 4 lanes of DisplayPort 2.0. The 4-lane PI2DPX2023 20Gbps DisplayPort 2.0 (UHBR20) ReDriver supports pin strap equalizer and gain parameter control, while for the PI2DPX2063 20Gbps DisplayPort 2.0 (UHBR20), this is achieved via the I2C interface pin.

These new ReDrivers have auto power-saving modes built in. They are supplied in 32-pin W-LGA4528 packages (with 2.85mm x 4.5mm x 0.7mm dimensions) and support an industrial temperature range.

In 5000 piece quantities, the PI2DPX2020 is available at $2.99, the PI2DPX2023 is available at $3.00, and the PI2DPX2063 is available at $2.95.