1NCE increases bandwidth for cellular IoT device communication

NCE, the world’s first full-fledged operator of IoT network services, is increasing the maximum available data rates for cellular device communication in the Internet of Things for new and existing customers from 128 kbit/s to up to 1 Mbit/s.

All customers benefit immediately from the new bandwidth, benefitting especially those working on IoT projects that require energy efficiency.

Connecting sensors for smart applications in the Internet of Things is – unlike in the consumer environment – less about high data rates and more about broad availability, short latency, and long lifetime in the field. Simple sensor data such as coordinates, temperature, humidity, filling level or velocity can be transmitted quickly even at low data rates.

With 1NCE, mobile device communication in the Internet of Things is possible via all common cellular network technologies such as 2G, 3G, 4G, NB-IoT and LTE-M. The speed of 1NCE’s network was previously limited to a maximum of 128 kbit/s across all technologies. The increase in bandwidth to a maximum of 1 Mbit/s benefits all 3G, 4G and especially LTE-M applications, which can fully use this bandwidth by specification.

Faster transmission, less energy consumption

As a Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) technology, LTE-M is used wherever connectivity with low latency and good penetration is required, while Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) is no longer sufficient due to its significantly lower transmission rates for simple sensor data. Typical applications include smart city solutions that require sensors, predictive maintenance of machines or systems, and tracking solutions in logistics and asset management. Unlike NB-IoT, LTE-M also supports the automatic transition between individual mobile radio cells without having to re-register and is therefore well suited for moving objects, for example to transmit location data in near real time.

Since it is possible to transmit more data in less time, the energy consumption of the devices can also be reduced. This is particularly beneficial for preserving the runtime of battery-operated devices, which transmit their data at longer intervals but now need significantly less time to do so. Over-the-Air Firmware updates also can be performed in a shorter amount of time.

“By increasing the bandwidth, we are making the 1NCE IoT Flat Rate future-proof”, comments Alexander P. Sator, CEO of 1NCE GmbH “We are thus meeting the needs of our customers to enable the development of even complex IoT applications.”

A single tariff to simplify project planning and lower operational costs

For a one-time fee of 10 euros, IoT devices can communicate with 1NCE for 10 years, and thus mostly throughout their entire life cycle. The tariff includes 500 MB data volume and 250 SMS, available in over 100 countries. There are no additional costs for roaming or set-up. This allows for easy and economical integration of connectivity into smart products.

1NCE is not introducing any new tariff models for the increased bandwidth improvement but has already activated them for all 1NCE IoT Flat Rate customers. “Simplicity is our number one priority,” adds Sator. “With our disruptive pricing, we enable our customers to easily calculate their business model across the lifecycle of their devices for the equivalent of just 2 cents per megabyte, including global connectivity.”

1NCE standardises mobile device communications

To be able to rapidly develop IoT projects, predictable cost calculation and integration of connectivity are essential. With the 1NCE IoT Flat Rate, the Cologne-based company has set a global standard that is gaining more customers. As a technology partner of Deutsche Telekom and with its own cloud native IoT platform, 1NCE represents the link between cellular telecommunication networks and modern cloud applications.

Since 2020, 1NCE is listed as an Advanced Technology Partner of Amazon Web Services (AWS). Finally, for the first time this year, analyst firm Gartner included 1NCE in the Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services. Gartner’s Magic Quadrant reflects market researcher’s annual evaluation of leading companies in various technological disciplines.

Test 1NCE free of charge for 12 months

Exclusively in the AWS Marketplace, customers can try 1NCE for free at any time. With 1NCE For All, IoT users have up to 100 free SIM cards with 12 months of connectivity. Included in the free trial offer are 50 MB of data volume and coverage in Europe, USA, Russia and China. There is no automatic contract renewal after the end of 12 months.

The 1NCE IoT Flat Rate itself can be ordered via the 1NCE Online Shop or the AWS Marketplace. The SIM cards are delivered within a few working days, already activated ready to use. To date, 1NCE has over 4,000 customers with 5 million active connections worldwide.