18.5-inch Full HD TFT display supports wide viewing angles

Display solutions and embedded systems provider Review Display Systems (RDS) has introduced a new 18.5-inch TFT display module from industrial display manufacturer Tianma. The P-series P1850FHF1MB01 features Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), a wide 16:9 aspect ratio and in-plane switching (IPS) technology which provides excellent optical performance.

Tianma P-series (Professional series) TFT display modules have been designed and developed to deliver high levels of optical performance and meet the demanding needs of industrial, medical, and in-vehicle display markets and applications where reliable and consistent operation is considered essential.

The 18.5-inch display features Tianma’s proprietary SFT (Super Fine TFT) wide viewing technology which enables viewing angles of 88 degrees in all viewing directions (left, right and up, down). A contrast ratio of 1000:1 and a white LED backlight, with an integrated driver and 50K hour half-brightness lifetime, provide a specified brightness rating of 400cd/m² and ensure that the 18.5-inch P-series TFT module produces display images that are colourful, bright, and highly consistent.

Justin Coleman, displays division manager, RDS said: “The Tianma 18.5-inch P-series display offers a strong feature set that provides excellent optical performance that delivers bright, saturated colour display images that can be easily seen from all viewing directions. Tianma’s wide range of P-series display modules has been purposefully designed for use in a wide range of human-machine interface applications where reliable, long-term operation in demanding application environments is required.”

The 2-channel LVDS data interface supports 8-bit RGB which enables a colour palette of up to 16.7M colours. The 18.5-inch display module features mechanical outline dimensions of 430.4mm (w) x 254.6mm (h) x 13.5mm (d) and an active display area of 408.96mm (w) x 230.04mm (h). An extended operating temperature range of -20°C to +70°C is supported.

Tianma’s Professional-series TFT display modules are suitable for many varied applications including industrial process control, factory automation, in-vehicle systems, instrumentation, point-of-sale systems, digital signage, and medical equipment.

The new Tianma 18.5-inch P-series P1850FHF1MB01 TFT display module is now available from Review Display Systems.

www.review-displays.co.uk

