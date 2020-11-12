160W AC/DC Switch Adapter for Medical applications

Components Bureau are pleased to announce the new TR160M series from Cincon, the 160W Medical Switch Desktop Adapter offers Class I(C14) or Class II(C8) options with a wide universal input range of 80-264VAC.

The TR160M series offers 8 models with 4 different outputs 12, 24, 36 and 48VDC and an efficiency up to 93%. The model offers a wide temperature range of -20°C to +70°C, for extreme environments it can operate at 40°C at full power rating.

The model has low leakage current of less than 90µA and can be used a high altitude up to 5000m.

Fully protected against output over-current, output over-voltage and continuous short circuit conditions. The TR160M series meets IEC/EN/UL 60601, IEC/EN 60335-1 and IEC/EN 60101-1-11 (2MOPP) standards.

The adapter meets CoC Tier 2 and DOE Level VI and is suitable for medical, healthcare and industrial applications.

