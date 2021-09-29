13.3-inch Full HD TFT delivers impressive optical performance

Display solutions and embedded systems provider Review Display Systems (RDS) has introduced a new 13.3-inch TFT display module from industrial display manufacturer Tianma. The P-series P1330FHF1MA00 features Full HD (FHD) resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), a wide 16:9 aspect ratio and in-plane switching (IPS) technology which is said to provide excellent optical performance.

Tianma P-series (Professional series) TFT display modules have been designed and developed to deliver impressive optical performance and meet the demanding requirements of the industrial and medical display markets and applications where reliable and consistent operation is considered paramount.

The 13.3-inch display features a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and a white LED backlight, complete with integrated driver, provides a specified brightness rating of 1000cd/m² and a 50K hour half-brightness lifetime. In-plane switching (IPS) technology enables a wide viewing angle of 88 degrees in all viewing directions (left, right and up, down). These key characteristics ensure that the 13.3-inch P-series TFT module produces display images that are bright, colourful, and highly consistent.

Justin Coleman, displays division manager, RDS said: “The Tianma 13.3-inch P-series display offers a strong feature set that provides excellent optical performance and a colour gamut that delivers bright, saturated colour display images that can be easily seen from all viewing directions. P-series display modules have been specifically designed for use in a wide range of human-machine interface (HMI) applications where reliable, long-term operation in challenging application environments is required.”

The 40-pin LVDS data interface supports 8-bit RGB which enables a colour palette of up to 16.7M colours. The 13.3-inch display module features mechanical outline dimensions of 308mm (w) x 188mm (h) x 10mm (d) and an active display area of 293.76mm (w) x 165.24mm (h). An operating temperature range of -20°C to +70°C is supported.

Tianma’s Professional-series TFT display modules are suitable for many varied applications including industrial process control, factory automation, in-vehicle systems, instrumentation, point-of-sale systems, digital signage, and medical equipment.