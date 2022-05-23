1200V Gen 4 SiC FETs with industry-best figures of merit

Qorvo, a provider of core RF and power solutions that connect and protect the world, has launched a next-generation series of 1200V Silicon Carbide (SiC) Field Effect Transistors (FETs) with industry-leading figures of merit in on-resistance. The new UF4C/SC series of 1200V Gen 4 SiC FETs are ideally suited for mainstream 800V bus architectures in onboard chargers for electric vehicles, industrial battery chargers, industrial power supplies, DC/DC solar inverters, as well as welding machines, uninterruptible power supplies, and induction heating applications.

Anup Bhalla, chief engineer – Power Devices, UnitedSiC/Qorvo, said: “Expanding our 1200V range with higher performance Gen4 options allows us to better serve the engineers who are moving their bus designs to 800V. In electric vehicles, this move to higher voltages is inevitable and these new devices, with four different RDS(on) classes, help designers select the best possible SiC choice for every design.”

Highlighting the new UF4C/SC series are the following best-in-class SiC FET figures of merit:

Figure of Merit Value

RDS(on) • A 1.35 mOhm-cm2

RDS(on) • Eoss 0.78 Ohm-uJ

RDS(on) • Coss,tr 4.5 Ohm-pF

RDS(on) • Qg 0.9 Ohm-nC

All RDS(on) options (23, 30, 53 and 70 milliohm) are offered in the industry standard 4-lead kelvin source TO-247 package, providing cleaner switching at higher performance levels. The 53 and 70 milliohm devices are also available in the TO-247 3-lead package. This series of parts are said to have excellent reliability, based on the well-managed thermal performance, which is a result of an advanced silver-sinter die attach and advanced wafer-thinning process.

All 1200V SiC FETs are included in FET-Jet CalculatorTM, a free online design tool that allows for instant evaluation of efficiency, component losses, and junction temperature rise of devices used in a wide variety of AC/DC and isolated/non-isolated DC/DC converter topologies. Single and paralleled devices may be compared under user-specified heat-sinking conditions to enable optimum solutions.

Pricing (1000-up, FOB USA) for the new 1200V Gen 4 SiC FETs range from $5.71 for the UF4C120070K3S, to $14.14 for the UF4SC120023K4S. All devices are available from authorized distributors.

