10th time at DSEI for ODU Connectors

Once again, ODU are looking forward to exhibiting at DSEI, so as to show-off their latest developments in military connector technology.

ODU’s first major UK opportunity came back in 2002 with the Bowman C41 Tactical Comms System and they have since supplied their Advanced Military Connector Series, the ODU-AMC®, to support programmes such as Thales Squadnet Radio, Racal Acoustics Magna RA4000 Headset and Selex Elsag Future Soldier Radio.

Having already produced the ODU-AMC® High Speed Data series that can combine and transmit all common protocols, with transfer rates up to 14.4 Gbits/s, at DSEI they will introduce further developments, providing fresh options for the dismounted soldier and the in-vehicle equipment OEM, including:

A new 7-pole insert for the ODU-AMC® high-Density Series

In a size 0 shell, but with a larger 0.7mm contact diameter for higher robustness, the 7-pole configuration offers a future-proof alternative to other 6-pole NETT-Warrior connectors, together with a significant performance increase.

The all-new ODU-AMC® T-Series Connector.

The ‘T’ stands for Three-in-One or ‘Triple’ as three locking variants of plug [push-pull, break-away or screw-lock] can fit the same receptacle, in shell-sizes that give space-envelope savings over comparable density MIL-DTL-38999M connectors, but with the same, or improved, technical performance.

Cables can use a standard MIL-M85049 back-shell or ODU over-mould and the crimp contacts can be standard MIL-AS39029, or an ODU design.

Now, in-vehicle OEM’s can specify an appropriate locking mechanism at each connection point, whilst retaining the same bulkhead fitting across all equipment.

ODU also offers a comprehensive assembly service – including connectors, cable, over-moulding, watertight-potting and metalwork – supplying your sub-system from one totally reliable source – shipped to line. Consultation, requirement analysis, product design & development, prototype manufacture, pre-production batch delivery, technical documentation – they take care of everything necessary to produce a great system solution specifically for you.

However, the company’s skill-set, as an independent connector manufacturer, includes one further special ingredient – flexibility – the ability to sit down with the customer and design a way out of a problem, the ability to produce a connector that is truly fit-for-purpose and to deliver that both on-time and within budget. So, if you’re faced with a connector or packaging conundrum, then why not drop by stand H2-569 in the UK Pavillion and tell them about your problems – they may have an answer.