100 –10,000 VDC Output Miniature DC-DC Converters

Pico Electronics offers over 250 standard model high reliability DC-DC Converters. 4W to 10W Series. Surface Mount/Plug-In. Isolated Outputs/Proportional V In & V Out. Modules for rugged environments.

Pico offers a variety of choices to fit your Hi Rel requirements for your Military, COTS and Industrial designs.

We offer our M, MV and MR series that are standard -55° to + 85° C ambient operating temperature manufactured using Mil Qualified components in the manufacturing process. In addition, they have the added benefit of using transformers manufactured on our own MIL PRF 27 QPL assembly line. With output voltages from 5 VDC to an industry leading 500 VDC we can cover the most stringent requirements for your specific specification.

Our Hi Power modules are ideal for applications requiring output power of up to 100 Watts as well as wide input voltage requirements from 3.3 VDC to 350 VDC out. Standard operating temperatures of -40° and -55° to + 85° C case with fully encapsulated modules for use in harsh environments.

