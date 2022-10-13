10 year warranty now available on rail certified switches and access points from URGROUP (UK)

URGROUP (UK) is extending to 10 years its warranty on Rolling Stock Rail Certified Switches and Access Points for the very popular Belden/Hirschmann OCTOPUS and BAT products.

Boasting proven reliability on a number of UK Rolling Stock fleets, the OCTOPUS Managed PoE Switches with up to 28 ports are 120-Watt PoE sourcing devices, which increases the number of powered network devices connected to the switch.

With internal PoE capability and cabinet-less mounting, these Switches require less cabling and are also space-saving products that represent economical options for the harsh industrial environments, including onboard Rolling Stock.

The Switches are equipped with various hardware and software features for the best cost efficiency. They meet IP65 and IP67 ratings, offering the highest level of flexibility and reliability amidst exposure to shock, vibration, water, dust and extreme temperatures.

The family of BAT WLAN access points available from URGROUP also benefits from this extended warranty. The BAT WLAN series of products offer a complete solution to deploy a reliable, customisable and versatile wireless infrastructure while maximizing cost effectiveness. The BAT WLAN access points feature an extremely rugged, compact design suited for Rolling Stock and they can be customised to support a variety of wireless and wired connections.

