10 million mating cycles with game-changing quick-change head

In areas with a high degree of automation and short cycle times, speed is of the essence.

With maximum failure protection and numerous transmission variants, the ODU-MAC Silver-Line is specifically designed for automatic docking.

Now, with the addition of a quick-change head, this connector range also becomes a potential game-changer, according to ODU.

With the ODU-MAC quick-change head, you can save valuable time and simultaneously extend your connector’s service life, the company said. With just two screws, the interchangeable part of the connector can be easily replaced, making it ready for use again in a matter of seconds. The cable assembly on the base part remains unchanged as the exchanged part is removed from the front.

This extends the potential service life of the connector and the quick-change head – from a minimum of 100,000 mating cycles to a maximum of 10 million mating cycles.

Thanks to the ODU SPRINGTAC contact technology, the Silver-Line also offers excellent vibration resistance and the modular connectors are characterized by a compact and sturdy universal design.

Depending on your requirements, you can choose from seven different docking frames and adjust the length as needed. Then, simply assemble these with the desired modules – ODU’s configurator makes this easy – for more information click here