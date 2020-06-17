10.2″ Full HD Rugged+ TFT features integrated Pixel Eyes PCap touch technology

Industrial LCD manufacturer KOE (Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics) have announced the introduction of a new 10.2″ Full HD TFT display module.

The Rugged+ TX26D208VM0AAA display features a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, a 16:9 aspect ratio, and IPS (in-plane switching) wide viewing-angle technology. The TX26D208VM0AVA is also available with KOE’s proprietary Pixel Eyes PCap touch technology.

KOE’s latest IPS display technology delivers exceptional colour saturation and image stability, high contrast and deep black levels. Viewing angles of up to 170° are supported in all directions (left/right, up/down). The 10.2-inch display module has a contrast ratio of 1000:1, and a high brightness LED backlight featuring a specified brightness rating of 1200cd/m², an integrated dimming function, and a 70K hour lifetime. These key features ensure that display images are bright, colourful, and precisely defined.

The new Rugged+ display modules have been designed and developed for use under mechanical shock and vibration environments where guaranteed and consistent display operation is an essential requirement. A further benefit of all Rugged+ display modules is the cosmetic specification which defines zero bright dot defects. This provides users with the assurance of a high quality, premium display module.

Benson Huang, marketing manager, KOE said, “The introduction of the new 10.2″ Rugged+ display modules demonstrates KOE’s continued focus on producing high quality, high resolution, premium performance LCD displays suitable for use in challenging applications. The use of Full HD resolution and Pixel Eyes touch technology has enabled KOE to launch the first fully integrated PCap touch display solution designed specifically for use in the industrial sector.”

The 10.2-inch TX26D208VM0AAA LTPS (low temperature poly-silicon) display module features mechanical outline dimensions of 241.9mm (w) x 147.8mm (h) x 12.6mm (d) and an active LCD area of 225.792mm (w) x 127.008mm (h). A 50-pin, 2-channel LVDS data interface supports 24-bit RGB data which enables a colour palette of up to 16.7milliion colours. KOE’s 10.2-inch Rugged+ TFT display modules will also provide reliable operation in extreme temperature environments with an operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C.

KOE’s proprietary Pixel Eyes in-cell capacitive touchscreen technology and cover glass optical bonding feature on the new 10.2-inch TX26D208VM0AVA display module. Pixel Eyes touch technology enables the projected capacitive touch functionality to be fully integrated into the internal LCD cell structure.

Key features of Pixel Eyes include enhanced optical performance, highly accurate touch interactions, and support for up to 10 multiple touch points. Pixel Eyes touchscreen display modules are ideal for graphical user-interface applications which require a robust, reliable touch solution offering precise and flexible gesture response.

The KOE TX26D208VM0AAA and TX26D208VM0AVA Rugged+ display modules are designed for use in harsh environment applications such as medical equipment, construction and agricultural machinery, forklift trucks, marine instruments, avionics systems and industrial HMI. The new 10.2-inch Full HD display modules are available immediately from KOE’s sales channel and distribution partners.