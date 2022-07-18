1.5kW PSU offers programmable flexibility on both output current and voltage

For many applications, design engineers are increasing their demand for the power sources that can offer both CC and CV operation along with programmability, flexibility and user configurability. In response to these market demands; Cotek have developed the new AD series of programmable power supplies, the AD-1500 is designed to minimize design-in time and effort whilst fulfilling the complex requirements offered.

The AD-1500 offers Universal AC input range from 90-264Vac, to enable usage globally. Nominal single output voltage available from 12VDC up to 57VDC as standard and both output voltage and current are possible to be programmed up to 105 per cent of their nominal.

These units offer onboard current sharing via parallel operation with communication via CANBUS, they also include built-in OR-ing FET’s

In terms of communication, the AD-1500 supports different interface options (RS-485, I2C, Ethernet – coming soon) to allow users to configure the settings flexibly and efficiently via GUI.

Features

Universal AC input/Full range (90~264Vac)

Programmable output voltage and current force

Programmable output voltage & current 0~105 per cent

Current sharing with parallel operation

Constant current limit

AUX output+5.0V/1.0A auxiliary

Built-in OR’ing FETs

Power OK signal (built-in isolation circuit)

Remote on/off & sense

Intelligent GUI to set and monitoring parameters

Support PMBus, MODBUS, RS232/485, and I2C protocol

Built-in EEPROM to memorize power supply settings

Protection: OVP, OLP, OTP, UTP, AC Failure, Power and Fan Failures

Optional Changeable interface cards: A23, C11 and Ethernet

