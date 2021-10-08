1.5kW constant voltage and constant current power supply offers advanced programmability

XP Power has announced two new single phase 1.5kW AC-DC power supplies that offer programmable constant voltage (CV) and constant current (CC) operation with analogue and digital interfaces for user control. The compact and convenient solutions use an efficient resonant zero-volt switching (ZVS) topology and are suitable for equipment manufacturers in a wide range of industries including industrial, process control, printing, medical, semiconductor fabrication, water treatment and test / measurement.

Applications for the new units are wide and varied and include medical imaging and patient treatment / diagnostics, etch and deposition in semiconductor fabrication, battery charging, robotics, and lasers. Other applications such as industrial printing, electroplating, cathodic protection, LED heating / curing, water purification and hydrogen generation would also benefit from the new units.

The in-built digital control allows users to rapidly configure (and re-configure) the unit for any application using software settings, thus eliminating the need for complex and time-consuming hardware changes.

Measuring just 11.0” x 4.2” x 1.64” (279.4mm x 106.7mm x 41.7mm), HPA1K5 units are said to occupy significantly less space than typical 1.5kW-rated power supplies, saving space and weight in the end application. Despite their small size, HPA1K5 units are fully featured and offer efficient operation, up to 93% and fast slew rates for instrumentation applications.

The input range of 80 – 264VAC provides a wide operating window for global markets and requires minimal low line derating. Nominal single output voltages of 24VDC and 48VDC are available as standard and these can be programmed up to 105% of nominal. The current output can be programmed to 110% of nominal. An additional 5V/2A standby supply is always on if the mains supply is present.

Conformance with various EMC and safety standards for industrial, ITE and medical use eases integration into end applications. Specifically, the HPA1K5 is approved to EN55011/EN55032 for EMC emissions, EN61000-4-x for EMC immunity and IEC62368-1 Ed. 2 for ITE safety. For medical applications, the units are approved to IEC60601-1 Ed. 3 (including risk management) and offer 2 x MOPP (means of patient protection) from primary to secondary.

As standard, HPA1K5 units support multiple digital protocols including PMBus, CANopen, MODBUS and SCPI. A full duplex RS485 interface is included, and this can be configured to half duplex via I2C, or be factory configured. Analog control is available via a 0-5V programming option.