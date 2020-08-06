0.1°C Accurate Digital Temperature Sensor

MMS Electronics can improve product temperature accuracy by using the Smartec SMT172 sensor. The SMT172 is a digital, factory calibrated, high accuracy temperature sensor with pulse width modulated output signal. PWM output sensors have high noise immunity and high reference accuracy. The sensors are easy to interface and multiplex. The duty cycle output of the SMT172 is proportional to the temperature. Accuracy of the TO18 sensor is 0.1ºC between -20ºC to 60ºC and 0.4ºC between -45 ºC and 130ºC. Maximum temperature is 130ºC. Supply voltage from 2.7 V to 5.5 V. This is the most energy efficient temperature sensor in the world with an average current of < 60uA or 220nA. Different sensor packages are available to suit the application including a 5mm and 7mm stainless steel probe with cable. For fast development evaluation boards with USB and I²C Interface are available (SMTAS04 and SMT172toI2C). Application are found in biotechnology, wearables, IOT, scientific, environmental and medical measurements.

